Mumbai: Pointsman Mayur Shelkhe saves life of child who fell on railway tracks - Watch video

A pointsman in Mumbai Division of Central Railway, Mayur Shelkhe saved the life of a child who lost his balance while walking at platform of Vangani railway station and fell on railway tracks, while a train was moving in his direction.

The video was posted by the Ministry of Railways with the caption - "A Good Samaritan: At Vangani station of Central Railway, Pointsman Mr. Mayur Shelkhe saved the life of a child just in the nick of the time. He risked his life to save the life of the child. We salute his exemplary courage & utmost devotion to the duty (sic)."

Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal also took to Twitter and applauded Shelke.

"Very proud of Mayur Shelke, Railwayman from the Vangani Railway Station in Mumbai who has done an exceptionally courageous act, risked his own life & saved a child's life," Wrote Goyal with a video.

Watch the video here: