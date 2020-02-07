Husband to pay EMIs for gifted property: HC

If a wife receives property in the form of a gift from her husband, then the husband is bound to pay all the equated monthly instalments (EMIs) for the loan, ruled the Bombay High Court recently. The HC further said that the wife is entitled to enjoy the property, free from all encumbrances.

A single-judge bench of Justice Nitin Sambre pronounced the ruling while dismissing a plea filed by Inderjeet Singh Dhillon (changed name) challenging the arrest warrant issued against him by a Family Court for failing to pay arrears of maintenance to his wife and two children, worth over Rs. 40 lakh.

Dhillon and his wife Harleen (changed name) had parted ways in May 2015 and they had filed for a mutual divorce which was allowed by the Family Court in 2017. As per the consent terms, Dhillon had handed over three properties at Santacruz, Vasai and Khar, to his wife by a gift deed. Apart from this, he had also agreed to pay Rs. seven lakhs monthly maintenance, which was to be divided equally between the wife and the children.

Despite the orders, Dhillon did not make the payments and the maintenances arrears went up to Rs. 40 lakhs after which Harleen moved the Family Court highlighting her former husband’s conduct. The court accordingly, issued an arrest warrant against him.