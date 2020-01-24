Govt misleads Bombay High Court over women commission chairman’s term

It seems that she will not resign on her own. She was first appointed as president in February 2016. After her three-year term ended in February 2019, she was once again appointed for the same post for another three years, which means that she can continue to work till February 2022.

On Wednesday, Bombay High Court had a hearing on a PIL filed by Vihar Durve on the issue of appointments in the commission. The state government informed the court that the term of the chairperson of the commission has expired and the process of conveying this to her is underway.

"The commission is a statuary body, which has quasi judicial power. Like other corporations or advisors post, my posting is not political, which ends with the change of government.

My term is yet to end," Rahatkar told FPJ. Women and Child Development Minister Yeshomati Thakur was not available for comment on this issue.