Bombay High Court asks businessman to pay Rs 2.5cr to Sussanne Khan

In a major reprieve for socialite Sussanne Khan and the ex-wife of actor Hritik Roshan, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday upheld the orders of an Arbitrator Tribunal, who resolved a dispute between her and a Goa-based businessman.

The HC has accordingly ordered the businessman to pay Rs 2.5 crore to the socialite for using her ‘intellectual properties’ i.e. her designs for the 12 villas, which were to be constructed in Goa.

A bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice Bharati Dangre accordingly ordered Mudit Gupta of EMGEE Properties to pay the remaining fees of Rs. 2.5 crore to Khan.

The issue pertains to the agreement between Gupta and Khan, wherein the latter was roped in to create interior designs for the former’s real estate project in Goa. Accordingly, it was agreed that Khan would be getting Rs. six crores in two phases for which she would be handing over her designs for the 12 villas.

The duo worked together for a time and Gupta paid Rs. 1.68 crores to Khan, as agreed, however, from then on dispute germinated between them. The discord arose when Khan learnt that Gupta was trying to execute the interiors of the villas by using her drawings through another interior decorator.