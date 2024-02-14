Hunger Strike By Manoj Jarange-Patil: Taking All Steps To Amend Rules On Caste Certificates, Ask Maratha Leader To Take Medical Help, Maharashtra Govt Tells HC

Manoj Jarange-Patil |

Mumbai: The government informed the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that after January 26, the state has taken all steps required in law to amend rules relating to the issue of caste certificates. It urged the court to ask Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil to take medical assistance as his health is deteriorating.

A division bench of Justice Ajey Gadkari and Shyam Chandak asked Jarange-Patil’s lawyer to ask the activist whether he will take medical assistance. The court was hearing a petition filed by Advocate Gunaratan Sadavarte against Jarenge-Patil’s hunger strike.

'Process Would Take Some Time'

Advocate General Birendra Saraf said that it has barely been 20 days since the state agreed to meet his demands and issued the notification to amend the rules. Saraf highlighted that the process would take some time since they have to follow the process of law and have already invited objections from the public.

When Jarenge-Patil’s advocate Ramesh Dube-Patil said that he will take instructions from the activist as his health is unwell and he is being administered saline, Saraf urged the court to step in and ask him to take medical assistance.

“The state is always sensitive towards the issue. We have to balance it. The case is very sensitive. This sort of a situation can call for a law and order situation,” Saraf said. He added that last time Jarenge-Patil started for Mumbai, they agreed to most of his demands.

“Last time people marched to Bombay and the state took steps including issuing notification for objection to amend the rules. The law has a certain timeline. In situations like this, continuous fast will lead to various situations which will become difficult. Aspirations should not go out of hand,” Saraf added.

Read Also Maratha Voters: Choices And Confusion They Face

Kunbi Caste Certificate For Maratha Community:

Dube-Patil said that his client is “reasonable and sensitive to all aspects”. “That's why I am agitating at my home place,” he said. Jarange-Patil, on January 20, started marching towards Mumbai from Jalna. He has been agitating seeking that the state issue Kunbi caste certificates to Maratha community members for availing reservation benefits.

The government issued a draft notification to amend the Maharashtra Scheduled Castes, Denotified Tribes (Vimukta Jatis), Nomadic Tribes, Other Backward Classes and Special Backward Category (Regulation of Issuance and Verification of) Caste Certificate Rules, 2012. The HC has kept the matter for hearing on February 15.