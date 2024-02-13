Manoj Jarange-Patil Warns Maharashtra Govt Over Maratha Quota Declaration: 'No Idea What Will Happen After Feb 15'

Manoj Jarange-Patil |

Maharashtra: At his fourth hunger strike in seven months, Shiv Sanghatana leader Manoj Jarange-Patil on Monday warned that he could not predict what would happen after Thursday (February 15) if the government does not take concrete measures for declaring Maratha quotas as promised.

On this third day of his hunger strike, Jarange-Patil reiterated that the latest round of agitation will continue till the assurances and orders of the government are implemented and the Marathas get all the benefits. He was interacting with mediapersons at his village Antaravali-Sarati in Jalna on Monday morning as hordes of his supporters thronged around him, many expressing concerns and anxiety, for him (Jarange-Patil) and the cause being fought since August, 2023.

Jarange's Demands For Reservation

Jarange reiterated his demand for the immediate implementation of the draft notification, which stated that 'sage soyre' or blood relatives of a Maratha person with records to show he belongs to the Kunbi community would also be recognised as Kunbi, an agrarian community that enjoys OBC quota.

The Maratha community survey report may be submitted to the state government on February 15. After this, the government may convene a special session on February 16 or 17.