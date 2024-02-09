Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil Threatens To ‘Challenge’ Mandal Panel | file

Quota activist Manoj Jarange on Thursday said he will “challenge Mandal commission” if Maharashtra minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal created hurdles in the way of reservation for the Maratha community.

He also warned that if the government did not implement its assurance to give Kunbi caste certificates to “sage-soyare” or blood relatives of those who have already established themselves as belonging to the Kunbi community, he would launch a fresh hunger strike from February 10.

'Live & Let us live'

“Just like you have sons and daughters, we too have sons and daughters. We do not want to challenge the Mandal commission. You live and let us live. But if you created hurdles in the path of our reservation, our patience will run out and we will have to challenge the Mandal commission,” Jarange-Patil told reporters. “State food and civil supplies minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal has created problems for the Maratha reservation thrice.

He should stop it,” Jarange-Patil said. “The proposed hunger strike from February 10 is for the implementation of the 'sage-soyare' order. The demand of revocation of criminal cases filed against Maratha agitators has also not been fulfilled,” the activist further said.