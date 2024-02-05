 Maharashtra: Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil Threatens Hunger Strike From February 10 Over Kunbi Caste Certificates
Jarange-Patil has demanded that Kunbi caste certificates be issued to all Marathas in Maharashtra.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, February 05, 2024, 10:02 PM IST
Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil has threatened to resume his hunger strike from February 10 if the government fails to explain the scope of the term "blood relatives" mentioned in the draft notification issued on January 26. The government had stated that blood relatives of a Maratha person with records showing their affiliation with the Kunbi community would be recognised as Kunbi, an agrarian community falling under the OBC grouping. Jarange-Patil has demanded that Kunbi caste certificates be issued to all Marathas in Maharashtra.

Addressing a press conference at Antarwali Sarti village in Jalna district, Jarange-Patil claimed that 54 lakh documents related to the Kunbi caste have been discovered, proving that Marathas are Kunbis. He urged the government to provide a satisfactory response by February 10 regarding the term "sage soyare" (blood relatives) mentioned in the draft notification on Kunbi caste certificates for Marathas, or he would resume his fast.

Jarange-Patil asserted that nearly 39 lakh Marathas have benefited from the protest for reservation, and the agitation has united the historically divided community. He alleged that some leaders of Maratha organisations have been posting messages on social media to divide the community instead of focusing on positive discussions about reservation. He urged people to concentrate on unity.

(With inputs from PTI.)

