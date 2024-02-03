 ‘Will Fight For OBC Till End’: Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Says He Resigned In November Over Maratha Quota Row
Senior cabinet minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal dropped a bombshell on Saturday evening by revealing that he had put in his papers on November 16.

Senior cabinet minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal dropped a bombshell on Saturday evening by revealing that he had put in his papers on November 16. Addressing a massive OBC rally at Ahmednagar, he said he submitted his resignation to chief minister Eknath Shinde to protest against moves to include kunbi Marathas in the OBC category. 

Bhujbal angered after Shinde obliges to Patil's demands

He is more angry after the Shinde sarkar caved in to pressure from Marathas led by Manoj Jarange Patil and issued a notification on January 26 night paving the way to include 54 lakh kunbi Marathas in the OBC category. There is a vertical split in the csbinet on caste lines.

Speculations had been rife in the previous week regarding Bhujbal quitting the Ajit Pawar faction of NCP. Recently, noted activist Anjali Damania had even claimed that he is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

