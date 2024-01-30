Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Likely To Quit Over State Govt Decision On Maratha Reservation | file photo

Senior cabinet minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal appears to be heading for big trouble by asking OBCs to hold rallies outside the residence of MLAs and MPs and offices of tehsildars from February 1 to protest against the Eknath Shinde government’s decision to give Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas. Bhujbal is particularly upset with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde that he genuflected before activist Manoj Jarange-Patil and issued the controversial notification on the night of January 26 without consulting the cabinet.

He alleged that the OBCs are being fooled by the state government. Shinde and other Maratha ministers like Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil have not taken kindly to Bhujbal’s call as it would involve protests outside their homes as well. “If Bhujbal is so hurt by the government notification then he should resign. He cannot be both a part of the government and still call for an agitation against it,” a senior Shiv Sena (Shinde) leader told the FPJ on Monday.

Sources close to Bhujbal said he is indeed considering putting in his papers soon. He may announce his decision at the massive OBC rally scheduled for February 3. His fear is that issuing Kunbi certificates to Marathas will be at the cost of the 27% reservation that the OBCs enjoy. Significantly, Bhujbal has also appealed to the scheduled castes and tribes to join hands in opposing the Maratha reservation.

The police fear that this may result in caste wars and are making preparations to deal with the potentially explosive situation. Bhujbal said, “When a clear definition of relatives is stated in the law, why have changes been made illegally? Induction of Marathas into OBCs will push the existing backward classes out and they will be deprived of the reservation benefits.” He also demanded the winding up of the Justice (Retd) Sandeep Shinde committee appointed by the government to check Kunbi records and called it an “unconstitutional panel”.

Meanwhile, differences have also cropped up between Shinde and deputy CM Fadnavis on the issue of withdrawing criminal cases filed during Jarange-Patil’s recent agitation. One of the important demands by the activist is that all criminal cases filed against his supporters should be withdrawn. Shinde has agreed to the demand but Fadnavis, who is in charge of the home portfolio, has made it clear that serious cases will not be withdrawn. In this regard, Fadnavis referred to the burning of the house of NCP MLA Prakash Solanke in Majalgaon, Beed district, last October.

The arsonists set fire to the house even as Solanke, his family and staff were inside the house. Public prosecutors have the power to withdraw criminal cases under Criminal Procedure Code Section 321 at any stage before the judgment with the permission of the relevant court. The withdrawal, however, must be a reasoned one and in the interest of justice as ruled by the Supreme Court. Incidentally, these withdrawals can be challenged even by a third party under Article 226 of the Constitution.

Union minister Narayan Rane, too, has openly opposed the state government conceding the demands of Jarange-Patil. Rane cancelled his press conference which he was scheduled to hold on Monday afternoon at the YB Chavan Centre. A member of the BJP, Rane did not ascribe any reason for the cancellation, but it’s learnt that he was asked to cancel the press meet by the central leadership that did not wish to alienate the Maratha community. A Maratha himself, Rane is opposed to the reservation for his community. In fact, he sees the government’s decision as an insult to his community. Jarange-Patil, on his part, warned the government that he would continue with his agitation till Kunbi certificates are issued to Marathas.