Maratha Quota Row: After NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal, BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar Opposes Govt's Decision On Reservation |

After the NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, one more leader and MLC of Mahayuti has raised objections to the decision given by the Maharashtra government to include Maratha into the OBC category and allotting them reservation. He has appealed to the SC and ST communities to come together and fight for justice.

Speaking at an OBC Elgar Melawa in Ahmednagar, Gopichand Padalkar said “The government’s notification is against OBCs but also against the SC and ST communities. The government said Marathas in Marathwada would get Kunbi certificates as per the new notification which extended the quota to “Sage-Soyare” (relatives from the family tree). However, in Maharashtra, Ramoshi-Berad and Bedar communities are relatives and marry with each other. Bedar gets SC certificate, but Ramoshi-Berads do not get it despite being relatives,” he said.

In another example, Padalkar said there is a sub-community in Dhangar called ‘Khatik Dhangar’ which gets an SC certificate. “These Khatik Dhangar marry with other Dhangar members. Does that mean all the Dhangar would get SC certificate?” he asked.

Padalkar Takes A Dig At Jarange-Patil

Padalkar even took potshots at Maratha leader Manoj Jarange Patil. Patil was fasting for the reservation for Marathas. The protestors were stopped at Navi Mumbai and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde broke Jarange’s indefinite fast and accepted all of his demands.

BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar had earlier criticised the Maratha agitation for reservation. Questioning the Maratha leader Manoj Jarange-Patil without naming him, Padalkar said, "Why doesn't he take Babasaheb Ambedkar's name when he demands for reservation?"

"They want reservations but are not ready to give respect to Babasaheb. We are proud that Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar gave us reservation," Padalkar said.

Dhangar Agitation Intensifies Statewide

Dhangar leader Gopichand Padalkar has been actively demanding the Dhangar community's inclusion into Scheduled Tribes. The community has been protesting across the state with the same demand. They had also given a deadline to the government to take a decision regarding the same. The community is now protesting in different districts to intensify the demand for inclusion in the ST community.