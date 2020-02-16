HSC board exams from tomorrow, teachers and students not to leave centre before final bell

With the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 board examinations starting from Tuesday, the state board has instructed all the students to reach their centres on time and avoid any delay. Teachers, students and all on-duty staff members will neither be allowed to leave centres nor can they use their mobile phones during the exams.

More than 3.39 lakh students will appear for the HSC board examinations, which will begin from February 18 and go on till March 23, 2020. The examinations will be conducted at 609 centres in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts. The exam will involve both general and bifocal subjects under Science, Commerce and Arts streams for Class 12.

“The students should reach the examination centres on time," said Krishnakumar Patil, in-charge chairman, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Mumbai division. He added, “Every year, we witness a number of students could not reach examination centres on time as usually their centres are different junior colleges located far away from their place of residence. Both the parents and the students should keep in mind the scenario of daily commuting in the Mumbai region and start early to avoid any inconvenience.”

To curb malpractice of paper leaks, cheating and copying, the students, teachers and the examination staff are warned not to indulge in any such practices. Sandeep Sangve, secretary, (MSBSHSE), Mumbai division, said, “Students, teachers and staff are repeatedly informed of not to use their mobile phones inside the exam centres. Also, if they are caught indulging in any acts of cheating or copying, strict action will be taken against them.”