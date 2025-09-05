 How Mumbai Police Are Using AI & 25,000 Cops For Ganapati Visarjan Security | Full Bandobast Plan
Pooja MehtaUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 04:49 PM IST
article-image
ANI

Mumbai Police are set to roll out one of the largest security arrangements in recent years as the city gears up for the grand Ganpati visarjan on Saturday. A massive deployment of 25,000 police personnel, backed by advanced technology including Artificial Intelligence (AI), will ensure the safe and smooth conduct of the final immersion day.

Thousands of Idols to Be Immersed

According to Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satya Narayan, nearly 6,500 Sarvajanik (public) Ganpati idols and 1.75 lakh household idols will be immersed at 65 natural water bodies and 205 specially created artificial ponds across Mumbai. The culmination of the 10-day Ganeshotsav festival is expected to draw huge crowds, making security measures crucial.

Tech-Driven Surveillance

Mumbai’s extensive network of 10,000 CCTV cameras will be used to track crowd movement and monitor procession routes. Additional cameras are being installed at major immersion points and on the routes taken by prominent mandals. For the first time, AI technology will assist police in crowd management and real-time monitoring during visarjan.

Massive Security Deployment

The bandobast plan includes 12 additional commissioners, 40 deputy commissioners, 61 assistant commissioners, 3,000 officers and 18,000 constables. To further strengthen security, 14 companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and four companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) will be deployed. Specialised units like Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads, Quick Response Teams, CCTV vans and around 3,000 traffic police personnel will also be on duty.

Particularly heavy deployment is planned at Girgaon Chowpatty, Dadar, Juhu, Versova and Powai, which are among the most popular immersion spots.

Focus on Women’s Safety

For women devotees, special security measures are in place. Nirbhaya Squads will be patrolling the streets, supported by policewomen in plainclothes. Beat marshals and mobile patrolling vans from every police station will maintain strict vigil to prevent any untoward incident.

Railway Security Boosted

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has also ramped up security, with 454 personnel deployed at crowded stations including Dadar, Churchgate and Wadala, as well as at level crossings. The aim is to ensure the safe travel of lakhs of devotees who will throng trains to witness the final journey of Lord Ganesha.

