'Hold Her Like This': South Korean Vlogger Kelly Harassed By Man In Maharashtra; Harrowing Incident Captured On Camera

Screengrab

South Korean vlogger Kelly, on her trip to India, was harassed by a man in Maharashtra when she was taking a video and interacting with locals. The horrifying incident was captured on her vlog and the clip was circulated on social media.

Kelly found herself facing unwanted hugs, creating an uncomfortable and alarming experience. In the video, the vlogger can be seen talking to shopkeepers, when one of the men tells a shopkeeper to come and take a photo with her. Suddenly, another man comes and grabs her. He tells the other man, "Don't stand so far. Hold her like this." He continues to hold her even as she tried to distance herself away from him. "They really like to hug," Kelly said after the incident.

🇮🇳Korean Vlogger Kelly Got Harassed In India pic.twitter.com/u1i7jCPhxu — Anand Tate (@anandtatepajeet) December 15, 2023

It remained unclear if Kelly reported the harrowing incident to police. Indians took over the comment section apologising to Kelly for the horrible incident.

"As an Indian citizen i apologise you Kelly for that rascal who behaved with you in that way," said on YouTube user.

"As an Indian we're really sorry for his behaviour. Lot of love from India, stay safe," another user said.

"I love how cheerful and positive you are, Kelly!!! I'm so sorry for the bad experience with the man touching you so frankly. I hope you meet only good people henceforth. Enjoy your trip with the amazing and friendly people in India," said a third user.

Last December, a 24-year-old South Korean vlogger was stalked and harassed by two men on a busy street in Khar. The incident was captured on her live vlog. The suspects were identified as Mobeen Chand Mohammed Shaikh, 19, and Mohammed Naqeeb Ansari, 21, both Khar locals. The police nabbed the accused, however they were granted bail on Rs 15,000 each.