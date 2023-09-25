Lookout Notice Issued Against Kerala Vlogger Who Forcefully Kissed, Touched Saudi Woman's Breasts In Hotel Room

YouTuber Shakir Subhan | YouTuber

Kochi: Kerala Police has issued a lookout notice against YouTuber Shakir Subhan after a Saudi Arabian woman alleged that the vlogger sexually assaulted her at a hotel in Kochi. The woman alleged that the YouTuber misbehaved with her at the hotel where the woman came to meet her along with someone at the event at the hotel in Kochi.

The incident occurred on Wednesday (September 13) at a hotel when the vlogger invited the woman at the hotel for an interview and then tried to harass her when her friend left the room for some work. The police registered a case in connection with the matter and called the Vlogger- Mallu Treaveller for interrogation but he managed to escape out of the country.

The police said that he has left the country and is trying to get anticipatory bail in the case filed against him. However, the Kerala Police has issued a lookout circular against Shakir Subhan in connection with the case. The woman took to YouTube and said, "I am making this video to clarify something that happened to me. Shakir Shubhan invited me and Jiyan (Name changed) to Ernakulam for a meeting. We went to meet Shakir at the lobby of the hotel. He then invited us to his room. Jiyan then left the room, Shakir molested me. He touched my both hands and he forcefully pushed me to bed."

'He touched my breast and kissed my cheeks'

She further said, "He touched my breast and kissed my cheeks. I pushed him away and stood up from the bed. He came back and rubbed his private part to my bed. I pushed him again and asked him why are you doing this? He said I am a man and have horny feelings and want to have sex with you. When Jiyan came back, I told him we should go. I did not tell him then what happened as I thought Jiyan and Shakir will have fight."

'We reached our hotel that's when I told Jiyan and told the Saudi Embassy in Delhi'

She also said, "We reached our hotel that's when I told Jiyan and told the Saudi Embassy in Delhi and the consulate in Mumbai. I am thankful to them and the Kerala police. My father is a government officer and I have a degree in law. Malayalis accepted me as daughter-in-law and My message to women in Kerala is if you face anything like this then do not hesitate to go and complain to the police."

Shakir Subhan said that the allegations are baseless

Shakir Subhan has said that the allegations are baseless and said that the woman is trying to blackmail him. He also said that the complaint that has been filed against him is false and that the matter is of honeytrap. He also said that he will counter the allegations that has been levelled against him by the woman with sufficient evidence. The police said that the investigation related to the matter has been delayed as Shakir has left the country.

