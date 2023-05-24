Historic moment: CM Shinde flags off first bus on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link; watch | Twitter

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde flagged off the first bus to cross the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) on Wednesday. On board the bus were engineers and workforce involved with MTHL. Connectivity between Mumbai and the mainland has been facilitated with Trans Harbour Link. The work involved construction of about 22 km long six-lane bridge having about 16.5 km long sea bridge and 5.5 km viaduct on the land on either sides.

The sea link will have interchanges at Sewri in Mumbai and at Shivaji Nagar and at NH-4B in near Chirle in Navi Mumbai. The link will be the longest sea bridge in India. The project is scheduled to be completed in November 2023.

watch video here:

Project Benefits:

Physical and Economic development of Navi Mumbai and Raigad District. Faster connectivity with the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport. Faster connectivity of Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port. Saving fuel and travel time by approximately 1 hour due to a reduction in the distance of about 15 km between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, Mumbai-Pune Expressway, and Mumbai-Goa highway. Helping decongest traffic in Mumbai city.

Salient Features of the project:

This will be the 10th longest bridge in the world and the longest sea bridge in India. Introduction of Orthotropic Steel Deck technology for the first time in India. Total weight of OSD steel used in the project (85,000 MTon) is equivalent to the weight of 500 Boeing 747 airplanes. Total weight of Reinforcement steel used in the project (1,70,000 MTon) is equivalent to 17 times the weight of the Eiffel tower. The total length of PT strands used in the project (48,000 km) is close to 4 times the diameter of the Earth. Concrete used in MTHL (9,75,000 cum) is nearly six times the amount used in the Statue of Unity. Total length of pile liner used (30 km) is equal to 35 times the height of Burj Khalifa. The current physical progress of the project is about 94% and the financial progress of project is about 93%.

Connectivity of Mumbai and mainland for the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Project

70 long spans comprising of Orthotropic Steel Deck (OSD) having span lengths varying from 65m to 180m have been erected in Package-1 and Package-2 of the. The erection of all concrete superstructure spans in the 22km long project have also being completed. With this, the construction of superstructure in all spans in marine and land portion connecting Mumbai to mainland is completed. Thus, a specialised and challenging work is getting completed.

