Himanta Sarma invites Uddhav Thackeray to Assam for 'vacation'

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma | ANI Photo

While brushing off allegations of aiding a coup against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav, Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he could not stop anyone from visiting his state.

Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma while taking a jibe at Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said that Thackeray should also "come to Assam for vacation."

"He (Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray) should also come to Assam for vacation," he said.

"I invite MLAs from all across the country to visit Assam. How can I stop people from coming to a hotel?" Mr Sarma was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

The Sena-NCP-Congress has accused the BJP of instigating the revolt to topple the 30-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) as the three alliance partners decided to stick together till the end.

A day after telling his supporters that they would join the BJP, Shinde on Friday denied meeting any BJP leaders in Assam before stepping in to address a meeting of his group in the hotel, now under a high-security blanket.

Though Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis is camping in New Delhi since a couple of days, the BJP is treading very cautiously, not disclosing its strategy or commenting officially on the rebellion, and almost keeping aloof terming it as 'an internal issue' of the Sena.

Read Also Watch video: Railway staff jumps on track to save a passenger