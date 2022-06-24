Watch video: Railway staff jumps on track to save a passenger

Image credit: Twitter

A railway staff has been called a hero after he risked his own life to save the life of a passenger. Ministry of Railways posted a clip that showed the brave gesture of the man.

“A precious life was saved by the courageous act of help by on-duty staff, who jumped on tracks himself to save a person from getting gravely injured. Indian Railways is proud to have daring & diligent staff like H. Satish Kumar and commends his bravery," the caption said.

सेवा, सुरक्षा और सहयोग



A precious life was saved by the courageous act of help by on-duty staff, who jumped on tracks himself to save a person from getting gravely injured.

Indian Railways is proud to have daring & diligent staff like H. Satish Kumar and commends his bravery. pic.twitter.com/gcnHCrtXg4 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 23, 2022

In the clip, one can see Kumar walking on a platform. When he realises that someone is on the tracks, without any hesitation he jumps and saves the man from a train. The video was posted a few days back. The clip has got more than 2.5 lakh views since the time it has been shared and the numbers are increasing.

Read Also This ice cream cheese sandwich will make you lose your appetite