Watch video: Railway staff jumps on track to save a passenger

The railway staff has been called a hero

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 24, 2022, 02:30 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Twitter

A railway staff has been called a hero after he risked his own life to save the life of a passenger. Ministry of Railways posted a clip that showed the brave gesture of the man.

“A precious life was saved by the courageous act of help by on-duty staff, who jumped on tracks himself to save a person from getting gravely injured. Indian Railways is proud to have daring & diligent staff like H. Satish Kumar and commends his bravery," the caption said.

In the clip, one can see Kumar walking on a platform. When he realises that someone is on the tracks, without any hesitation he jumps and saves the man from a train. The video was posted a few days back. The clip has got more than 2.5 lakh views since the time it has been shared and the numbers are increasing.

