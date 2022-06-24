This ice cream cheese sandwich will make you lose your appetite

Image credits: Twitter

When one thinks of Indian cuisine, one thinks of curries, lentils and veggies. Bread was introduced to India by the Portuguese. The Portuguese bread was known as pav. People who understood the same were Muslims.

Now here is a strange sandwich that will make you lose your appetite. A Twitterati posted clip of Hitesh sandwich that shows cheese, butter, chocolate, jam, ice cream together in the sandwich. The name of the sandwich is Dil Wala sandwich.

Take a look at the video here:

The British introduced white bread loaf in India. As bread became common, it gave an opportunity to street vendors. In the 1960s, Bombay Sandwich was invented. This consisted of vegetables in white bread with butter and chutney.

Sandwich craze increased in the '80s. College students, office people all stopped at sandwich stalls for butter Bombay toast. The beauty of the sandwich was its minimalism. With a few vegetables, spicy chutney and sandwich masala, every Mumbaikar started loving Bombay toast.