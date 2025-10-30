 ‘Help Is On The Way, But Never Came': Auto Driver Left Bleeding For 40 Minutes In Mumbai's Powai Area; Reddit Post Goes Viral - Video
'Help Is On The Way, But Never Came': Auto Driver Left Bleeding For 40 Minutes In Mumbai's Powai Area; Reddit Post Goes Viral - Video

The post, narrates how an auto-rickshaw driver lay injured on the road while no ambulance or police arrived for over 40 minutes, despite repeated calls for help.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 03:47 PM IST
article-image
A Reddit post describing a tragic accident near Powai Plaza has gone viral for exposing the state of Mumbai’s emergency response system. The post, narrates how an auto-rickshaw driver lay injured on the road while no ambulance or police arrived for over 40 minutes, despite repeated calls for help.

Even in the city that never sleeps, tonight, an ambulance was nowhere to be found.
“Mumbai — the so-called financial capital, the city that never stops — yet it couldn’t even send an ambulance when it mattered,” the post began. The user wrote that dozens of people passed by without stopping, until he and another man stepped in to help.

“We made him comfortable, called both the ambulance and the police. They took two minutes just to answer and kept saying ‘help is on the way.’ Forty minutes later, nothing. No ambulance, no cops, no help,” the post read.

Public Outrage and Emotional Reactions

The incident sparked an emotional debate on Reddit, with many users criticising both the systemic apathy and the lack of empathy among citizens. One user commented, “There is zero value for human life. Even for rich people, help often comes disguised as an incentive. For the rest, there’s none.”

Another user added, “We commoners are just pawns. The empire is built on our lives. In such situations, it’s better to act ourselves — don’t wait for the system. Pick the injured person and take them to the nearest hospital. Life is more important.”

Calls for Reform in Emergency Services

The post has reignited discussions about the inefficiency of emergency services, especially in a city that prides itself as India’s most developed. Users called for better response coordination, faster ambulance dispatch systems, and public awareness about first-aid and immediate help.

The Powai accident has once again exposed an uncomfortable truth — in Mumbai, the “city that never stops,” help sometimes never arrives.

