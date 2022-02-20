Help Indian students in Ukraine: Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil

Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil has in a tweet requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend help to the Indians, especially Indian students, in Ukraine, as the country faces a threat of war with neighbouring Russia.

"The situation on the Russia Ukraine border has been escalating for the last 15 days. There are approx 18k Indians, most of them are students in #Ukraine, waiting for the help. I request PM @narendramodi to ensure the safety of students & evacuate them asap. They are our future," said Jayant Patil in a tweet.

In a recent announcement to repatriate stranded Indians from Ukraine, India's prime airlines Air India on Friday announced that it will operate 3 flights between India-Ukraine from Ukraine's Boryspil International Airport on Feb 22, Feb 24 and Feb 26.

The bookings are open through Air India booking offices, website, call centre and authorised travel agents, Air India has said.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday amid the tense situation in Ukraine has removed the curbs on the number of flights that can be operated between India and the Eastern European nation under the bilateral air bubble arrangement to facilitate the travel of Indians from that country.

The ministry has removed the restrictions on the number of flights and seats between India and Ukraine under the air bubble arrangement.

There are over 20,000 Indians presently in Ukraine including 18,000 students while the world is watching the developments in Ukraine with Russia military buildup on the borders of the country.

Flights to India have become costlier and are only available after February 20.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday set up a control room to provide information and assistance to Indian nationals in Ukraine in view of the prevailing situation in that country over its tensions with Russia.

In addition, the Indian embassy in Ukraine has also set up a 24-hour helpline for the Indians in the eastern European nation.

