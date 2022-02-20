COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 15.37 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on February 19, has vaccinated 1,17,685 in 5,758 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on February 20, has inoculated 15,37,10,080 people.

As per the state government data, 4,85,98,622 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,53,69,658 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,32,76,265 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,05,33,685 received their second dose. 8,49,215 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 34,90,042 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 11,40,029 have received their second.

So far, 12,95,034 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,84,227 of them have got their second dose. 2,87,355 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,163 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,87,601 got their second dose. 2,94,418 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 1,635 fresh COVID-19 cases and 29 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 78,56,994 and the toll to 1,43,576, the state health department said.

On Friday, the state had recorded 2,068 cases and 15 fatalities due to COVID-19.

With 4,394 patients discharged in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours after treatment, the number of recoveries rose to 76,91,064 so far, leaving the state with 18,368 active cases. Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 97.89 per cent.

Mumbai recorded 201 fresh cases and one COVID-19 fatality while Pune city added 278 infections and one fatality.

Of the eight administrative circles of the state, the Pune region recorded 575 cases, followed by Mumbai (348), Nagpur (257), Nashik (215), Kolhapur (64), Latur (45), and Aurangabad (38).

Of the 29 fatalities, Mumbai (region) recorded 10 deaths due to coronavirus infection, followed by Nashik and Pune (five each), Latur and Nagpur (three each), Kolhapur (two fatalities), Akola (one). Aurangabad circle did not record any fresh death due to coronavirus infection, the department said.

With 1,27,173 new tests, the cumulative number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra went up to 7,71,29,145.

Currently, 2,22,920 people are in the home quarantine and 1,081 people are in institutional quarantine in Maharashtra.

COVID-19 figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Fresh cases 1,635; fatalities 29; active cases; 18,368; tests conducted: 1,27,173.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 11:30 AM IST