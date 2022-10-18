e-Paper Get App
Heavy rains lash Pune; 81 mm rainfall in two hours in Shivaji Nagar area

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 08:35 AM IST
article-image
Screengrab of videos | Twitter
Heavy rains lashed several areas in Pune city in Maharashtra on Monday with the Shivaji Nagar area receiving around 81 mm of rainfall in just a couple of hours, as per the Met department.

According to Fire Brigade, water gushed into several areas and a wall collapsed in the Parvati locality. In some low-lying areas, vehicles were submerged in rainwater.

In another incident, a motorist injured himself after a tree fall reported at Pashan road. As per reports, 12 people were rescued by fire department who were stuck because of water logging at Kondhwa and Mangalwar peth areas.

As per the IMD, in a couple of hours, Shivaji Nagar area witnessed 81 mm of rainfall.

The dramatic visuals of the rain wrecking havoc in the city have gone viral. These visuals show how the city's infrastructure crumbled as heavy rains lashed the city.

According to a report in Maharashtra times, water also entered the Dagdusheth Ganpati temple. A Twitter user shared visuals clicked by his brother on the night of October 17 as he passed the place.

Visuals from earlier this morning showed many areas were still reeling with severe waterlogging as rain continues to batter the city.

