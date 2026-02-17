Heart-Winning Initiative: Thane Traffic Police Create Green Corridor To Rush Donor Heart To Mumbai In Record Time On Valentine’s Day

Thane Traffic Police swiftly clear city roads to enable life-saving heart transport from Thane to Mumbai on Valentine’s Day | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, Feb 17: In a remarkable display of humanity on Valentine’s Day, the Thane City Traffic Department set a shining example by creating a "Green Corridor" to transport a donor heart to the Mumbai border in record time.

The heart, harvested from a brain-dead patient at Jupiter Hospital in Thane, was rushed to Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai for a critical transplant surgery.

The operation: precision under pressure

According to official reports, the ambulance carrying the heart departed from Jupiter Hospital at 5:55 PM on Saturday. The total distance between the origin in Thane and the destination in Mumbai is approximately 35.07 kilometres.

Under the jurisdiction of the Thane Police, the ambulance had to cover a 6.01-kilometre stretch from Jupiter Hospital to the Anandnagar Toll Naka. While this specific segment typically requires 14 minutes in standard traffic, the Thane Traffic Police’s meticulous planning and swift execution allowed the ambulance to clear the distance in just 8 minutes.

Key highlights of the Green Corridor

Personnel deployed: 25 police personnel were specially stationed to manage the route.

Leadership: The operation was conducted under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat.

Coordinated effort: Integrated teams led by Police Inspectors Shrikant Sonde (Kapurbawdi) and Borela (Wagle Estate), along with Sub-Inspectors Mahadik (Naupada) and Hinge, ensured the path remained unobstructed.

Real-time monitoring: Assistant Sub-Inspector Ajit Pardhi and his team at the Control Room monitored the movement constantly, diverting traffic in real time to keep the corridor clear.

Medical and official commentary

Dr Santosh Sorate and his medical team at Jupiter Hospital played a crucial role in ensuring the heart was stabilised and prepared for transit with clinical precision.

"We received the call regarding the heart transplant for a Mumbai-based patient about half an hour prior. We immediately implemented the Green Corridor," stated DCP Pankaj Shirsat. "If our department can contribute to saving a life, we consider it our great privilege."

This Valentine’s Day initiative has once again highlighted the sensitivity, alertness and professional excellence of the Thane Traffic Police, sending a powerful message of love and humanity to the public.

