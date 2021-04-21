HC grants interim relief to senior AI captain booked for sexual harassment

The Bombay High Court, earlier this month, granted pre-arrest interim bail to a senior captain of Air India, who was booked for allegedly sexually harassing a female colleague.

A bench of Justice Prakash Naik, on April 8, granted pre-arrest bail to Captain Gopal Nambiar, who is facing an FIR for harassing a pilot of the airlines since August 2016.

Nambiar had approached Justice Naik's bench after a lower court had denied him any relief on April 6 and turned down his anticipatory bail plea.

FPJ had on April 13 reported that the lower court, while denying him bail, had noted that he was 'habitual’ as the record produced before it showed that he has the habit to sexually harass his female colleagues. The lower court added this shows that 'the present applicant/accused is habitual and involved in such activity with the other female members who kept silence due to their defamation’.

Contesting the allegations, Nambiar, it is learnt, had contended in the lower court that the complaint filed against him by the woman, which led to the FIR against him, was lodged by her with the ulterior motive of wreaking vengeance on him, with a view to spite him due to a personal grudge held by her and some others.

When FPJ had reported the lower court order, it was not aware of the developments in the High Court. Before the High Court, Nambiar stated that his job - General Manager (Operations, Air India) would be jeopardized, if he is arrested by the Airport Police, which is dealing with the case.

The High Court bench considered the fact and granted him interim bill till April 26, the next date of hearing.