Haryana: CM Manohar Lal Khattar Launches 2-year Action Plan To Save Water

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar | Photo Credit: PTI

Chandigarh: In a first, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday launched a biennial integrated water resources action plan 2023-25 aiming to save over 49.7% water.

Speaking on the occasion, Khattar said that the plan aimed to meet the twin challenges of water depletion and water logging and that he was confident that the action plan would serve as a roadmap to achieve the targets of water saving and water management in the state.

Water harvesting aims to save around 6.97 lakh crore litres

He said that the total water availability of the state is about 20.93 lakh crore litres, whereas the total water demand is about 34.96 lakh litres leaving a gap of 14 lakh crore litres. "All water related departments have come forward and taken the ownership to conserve water through various demand and supply side interventions, which would save around 6.97 lakh crore litres (49.7%) of water in next two years,’’ he said and added that the maximum amount of water was used in agriculture and horticulture sector, which are 86% and 5% respectively.

According to the action plan, 3.14 lakh acres of area would be covered under crop diversification, which would save 1.05 lakh crore litres (7.6%) of water, direct seeding of paddy in 4.75 lakh acres and would save 1.18 lakh crore liters (8.4%) while 27.53 lakh acres would be brought under conservation tillage to save 0.51 lakh crore liters (3.7%). Likewise, 0.47 lakh crore liters (3.4%) would be saved by using high varieties in 3.49 lakh acres, 0.35 lakh crore liters (2.5%) of water would be saved by using green manure in 9.73 lakh acres, 0.27 lakh crore liters will be saved by covering 0.43 lakh acres under natural farming.

Read Also Central Railway to save 40,000 litre water daily at Thane railway station

Reduce, recycle and reuse

Similarly, various other departments including irrigation, public health engineering, panchayats, PWD, ULB, forest, education have also been given measures for water resources, he said and espoused that "reduce, recycle and reuse" to be the focus towards water management and conservation. He said that at present, 250 cusec water was being given to Delhi as per the Supreme Court orders and in the coming times, the water need was certainly going to increase, hence dedicated efforts to ensure that proper management of water with optimum use, recycle and reuse was done.

The chief minister also said that Sutlej-Yamuna-Link (SYL) canal was a pivotal issue for Haryana and Punjab and he was hopeful that this issue would soon be resolved. He further said that three dams, Renuka, Lakwar and Kishau dam were being built and with the construction of these dams, the water needs of the state would be addressed.