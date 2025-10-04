‘No Transparency From Authorities’: Mumbai Metro Lines 2A & 7 Glitch Frustrates Commuters, Services Resume In An Hour

‘No Transparency From Authorities’: Mumbai Metro Line 2A & 7 Glitch Frustrates Commuters During Friday Peak, Services Resume After An Hour | File Photo

Thousands of commuters faced major inconvenience on Friday evening as metro rail services on Mumbai’s Line 2A and Line 7 were disrupted due to a technical glitch, causing significant delays during peak travel hours.

Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation (MMMOCL) posted on X (formerly Twitter): "Due to a technical glitch, services on Line 2A and 7 are running slightly delayed. We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers. Our teams are working to get the services back on schedule as quickly as possible."

Passengers Report Frustration Online

Reports from stranded commuters painted a more chaotic picture.

Gaurav, stuck at Dahanukarwadi station, posted at 6:55 PM: “Metro service stuck at Dhanukarwadi station since 30 minutes now… what’s the issue?”

Tirth Parmar tweeted at 7:04 PM: “Mine is just arriving at Dahanukarwadi, it had stopped for 20 mins at a station before.”

By 7:29 PM, MMMOCL responded to Gaurav’s query: “Thank you for writing to us. The trains have started running. One hour is the time it will take for the services to get back to original timetable.”

However, passengers continued to report delays. @JKatta23 said at 7:38 PM: “This is incorrect… trains are still not running.”

Gaurav added at 7:43 PM: “Yes, trains are not running, still standing in the ticket queue. No transparency by authorities. This is happening during peak hour on a working day.”

Confusion and Communication Gap at Stations

Commuter Krutrik Raut highlighted the lack of clear communication:

“From 1 hour they are informing passengers service will start again in 20 mins and now again they announce at Gundavli station in another next 20 mins services will be restored. Peak inconvenience at peak hour.”

Despite reassurances from officials, services remained erratic late into the evening, forcing many passengers to seek alternative transport.

Metro Services Resume

Later, MMMOCL confirmed the issue had been resolved: "The issue has been resolved, the trains have started moving on Lines 2A and 7. We would like to inform our passengers that services will be restored to schedule fully within an hour. We regret the inconvenience caused and thank you for your co-operation."