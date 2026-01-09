 Power Game Turns In Ambernath: Srikant Shinde Outmanoeuvres BJP As New Majority Bloc Emerges
In a dramatic post-poll turn in Ambernath, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MP Dr Shrikant Shinde secured a 32-member alliance with 27 party councillors, four from NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), 12 Congress members, and one Independent, effectively blocking the BJP from council control. The realignment came after NCP councillors switched sides, highlighting Maharashtra’s unpredictable municipal politics.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 08:33 PM IST
article-image
Shrikant Shinde |

AMBERNATH: The political landscape of Ambernath Municipal Council witnessed a dramatic overnight shift after Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MP Dr Shrikant Shinde engineered a new power alliance, dealing a major blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to political sources, a bloc of 32 councillors has now come together, comprising 27 councillors of the Shiv Sena (Shinde group), four from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction, and one Independent. The sudden realignment has left the four NCP (Ajit Pawar group) councillors “not reachable”, with reports suggesting they are currently staying at a secure location in Thane.

A 12-Hour Political U-Turn

Until late Thursday, the four NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) councillors were backing the BJP, bringing it close to the majority mark. However, within just 12 hours, the political script changed. The NCP group switched its support to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, effectively shattering the BJP’s bid to retain control over the civic body.

BJP’s Strategy Backfires

The Ambernath civic polls saw a straight fight between the BJP and the Shiv Sena (Shinde group). While the BJP managed to win the Municipal President’s post, the Shiv Sena emerged as the single largest party with 27 seats, compared to BJP’s 14 seats.

With over 30 councillors required to pass resolutions in the House, the BJP attempted to secure a working majority by bringing 12 Congress councillors and four NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) councillors into its fold. This aggressive post-poll manoeuvring, however, widened the rift between the BJP and Shiv Sena — and eventually proved counterproductive.

Dr Srikant Shinde’s political counter-move has now blocked BJP’s path to power and opened the door for the Shiv Sena (Shinde group) to stake claim to the council.

Congress and NCP Join New Alliance

Following the elections, the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) formed a broader alliance with 12 Congress councillors, four from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, and one Independent. A formal letter announcing this post-poll alliance was submitted to the Thane District Collector, signed by Abhijit Gulabrao Karanjule Patil as the group leader.

Notably, in the Municipal President’s election, the BJP and Shiv Sena had locked horns, marking Shiv Sena’s first defeat in Ambernath in nearly three decades, with BJP’s Tejashree Karanjule Patil elected as the Municipal President.

BJP Left on the Back Foot

With the Ajit Pawar group’s four councillors switching sides the BJP’s claim of forming the council has effectively collapsed. The Shinde-led Shiv Sena is now poised to take control of the Ambernath civic body.

Political observers say Ambernath has once again underlined the fluid and unpredictable nature of Maharashtra politics, at a time when high-stakes municipal elections are unfolding across the state.

