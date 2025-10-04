 Japan’s Minister Nakano Praises Progress Of India’s First Bullet Train During Surat Site Visit
The leaders inspected the ongoing construction of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor at the Surat site, which aims to revolutionise India's rail transport by introducing Shinkansen-style bullet trains.

Kamal Mishra Updated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 03:34 AM IST
Japan’s Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport & Tourism, H.E. Hiromasa Nakano, expressed satisfaction over the progress of India’s first bullet train project during a joint site visit with India’s Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday.

The leaders inspected the ongoing construction of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor at the Surat site, which aims to revolutionize India’s rail transport by introducing Shinkansen-style bullet trains.

Japanese Technology Meets Indian Execution

Speaking during the visit, Minister Nakano said, “We are proud to be a part of this historic project, which blends Japanese technology with Indian execution capacity.”

He lauded the pace of development and emphasised Japan’s continued support for the timely completion of the high-speed rail network.

Travel via Vande Bharat Express, Review of BKC Station

The Ministers travelled from Surat to Mumbai via the Vande Bharat Express. They also reviewed the progress of the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) bullet train station in Mumbai. Minister Nakano and his delegation expressed satisfaction at the quality and performance of the Vande Bharat train.

Traditional Welcome in Surat

Minister Nakano was received at Surat airport with a traditional Garba welcome, underscoring the cultural ties and warm cooperation between India and Japan.

