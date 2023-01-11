Central Railway to save 40,000 litre water daily at Thane railway station |

The Central Railway (CR) will now save 40,000 litres of water daily at Thane railway station, with a sewage treatment plant that will start functioning today to make the station complex a 'zero sewage, zero effluent' premises.

5,00,000 litres of sewage to recycled everyday to generate 40,000 litres of reusable water

The plant will recycle 5,00,000 litres of sewage every day and generate 40,000 litres of reusable water per day, along with 100 kg of compost per month. The recycled water will be used for gardening and in toilets.

According to a senior CR officer, a private firm set up the water treatment plant as a corporate social responsibility (CSR) project. “Sewage will pass through the bar screen chamber where floating particles and debris will be trapped and then pass through an O&G Trap. The oil-free effluent overflows to the collection cum equalisation tank where it collects to provide a constant flow to the next system.”

What will be the process?

The water is then pumped to a downstream series of moving bed bioreactors and passed through the tube settler unit for removal of suspended solids. The sludge will be collected at the bottom of the tube settler.

Further, the treated water will be passed through a series of activated charcoal filter (ACF) units to further any remaining suspended solids and organic matter. “Finally, the water will be chlorinated with the help of an autochlorination unit, after which it will be ready to use,” said the official.