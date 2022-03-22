Watch video: Let's reaffirm our pledge to save every drop of water, says PM Modi on World Water Day

On World Water Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reiterated his call for saving every drop of water and said it is heartening to see water conversation become a mass movement over the last few years.

He said that that the nation is undertaking numerous measures to ensure water conservation and access to clean drinking water for citizens.

PM Modi also appreciated all individuals and organisations working towards conserving water.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "On World Water Day, let's reaffirm our pledge to save every drop of water. Our nation is undertaking numerous measures like Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure water conservation and access to clean drinking water for our citizens."

"Over the last few years, it is heartening to see water conservation become a mass movement, with innovative efforts taking place in all parts of the nation. I would like to appreciate all those individuals and organisations who are working towards saving water," he further said.

PM Modi also posted a short video that showed his earlier messages about the importance of water preservation and his government's efforts in this regard.

Water Day looks at the global issues surrounding access to clean, safe drinking water and sanitation. This year, the focus is on preserving groundwater levels.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 09:59 AM IST