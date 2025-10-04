Mumbai News: Former MLA Krishna Hegde Urges CM Fadnavis To Stop Annual Health Licence Renewals, Calls Process Harassment For Hoteliers

Krishna Hegde, former MLA, Shiv Sena Deputy Leader, and spokesperson, met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday, urging him to halt the annual renewal process of health licences, calling it unnecessary harassment for hoteliers across Mumbai.

Alleged Misuse of Power by Health Officers

Hegde claimed that the renewal process has led to excessive interference by Health Officers (MoH), fostering misuse of power and causing inconvenience to thousands of hotels, restaurants, and eating houses.

“When a health licence has been obtained 10, 20, 30, or more years ago, it is clear that all compliances have been met. Yet, the online renewal system is deliberately stalled, forcing restaurateurs to approach BMC health officials in person. This defeats the purpose of the online system,” Hegde said.

Mumbai Only City With Such Burdensome Practice

Hegde highlighted that the online renewal system was introduced to enhance transparency and efficiency.

“This annual renewal practice is not followed in any other state, nor in neighbouring Thane and Pune Municipal Corporations. Mumbai is the only city with such a cumbersome system,” he added.

Calls for Focus on Core Health Duties

Hegde stressed that food quality is regulated by the FDA and FSSAI, and fire safety by the Fire Department, leaving no justification for interference from the BMC Health Department.

“The primary duty of MoH officers should be maintaining hygiene, cleanliness, fogging, and health measures in wards. Yet, some erring officers seem to prioritize blocking licence renewals over controlling the rising cases of malaria, dengue, chikungunya, and other water-borne diseases,” he said, citing a surge in cases in K-East ward.

Demands Action and Safeguards for Hoteliers

Hegde urged the Chief Minister to direct the MCGM to stop the online renewal process and instructed the Municipal Commissioner to ensure that the system is not deliberately locked by officials for vested interests. He also demanded action against officers harassing establishment owners during renewals, noting the economic importance of these businesses in generating jobs and revenue for Mumbai.

“The Hon’ble Chief Minister was proactive and assured that the matter would be examined,” Hegde said. He has also written to Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani regarding the issue.