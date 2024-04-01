Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar Railway Station: A Prominent Station Of Harbour Line In Need Of Revival | FPJ

Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar Railway Station, commonly known as GTBN, stands as a pivotal junction within the bustling network of Central Railways' Harbour Line. However, behind its status as one of the busiest stations lies a tale of neglect and deterioration.

Despite facilitating the daily commute of nearly 56,000 passengers and handling over 400 suburban trains, GTBN struggles with fundamental issues of cleanliness and maintenance. Passengers lament the sorry state of affairs, citing instances of dilapidated infrastructure and unhygienic conditions.

One of the primary grievances revolves around the appalling state of the station's toilet facilities. Regular commuters like Gurmeet Kaur express dismay over the deplorable conditions, particularly highlighting the dire situation of toilet blocks, notably on the Chembur end. Additionally, broken tiles littering the station premises serve as a grim reminder of the neglect that plagues GTBN.

Uttam Singh, another frequent traveler, echoes similar sentiments regarding the station's cleanliness. He paints a vivid picture of mountains of garbage flanking both ends of the station, underscoring the urgent need for remedial action.

In response to mounting concerns, railway authorities assure that steps are underway to address the station's woes. A senior railway official confirms that a tender for comprehensive station improvement project has been awarded, with a projected completion timeline of 36 months.

The ambitious overhaul plan encompasses a range of infrastructural enhancements aimed at modernizing GTBN and enhancing passenger experience.

Key features of the improvement project include the construction of a deck connecting east and west entrances, the addition of escalators and elevators for improved accessibility, and the creation of a home platform on the west side.

Furthermore, the plan encompasses the extension of the island platform towards the Vashi end, the provision of essential facilities such as office spaces and storerooms, and the implementation of robust measures for waste management and beautification.