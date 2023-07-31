'Gujarat Model Of Hate And Violence Used In Manipur,' Says Prakash Ambedkar

VBA leader Prakash Ambedkar | PTI

Mumbai: Gujarat model of violence was implanted in Manipur, VBA leader Prakash Ambedkar has said while criticising PM Modi. The violence in Manipur is not just hate crime but, is ethnic cleansing, Ambedkar said.

Ambedkar, who addressed a press conference in Mumbai on Monday blamed the BJP for its policies of religious polarisations and Brahminisation.

“Under the guise of ‘Achche Din’ the BJP kept implementing its agenda of religious polarisations and Brahminisation. That in turn has led to increase in the number of hate crime against the SC, ST and minorities,” Ambedkar said. “The same model of hate, violence and ethnic cleansing was used in Gujarat in 2002 in organising violence against minorities, which led the BJP-RSS to power at the centre. Now the same model is being used in Manipur,” Ambedkar added while stating that the 2002 violence in Gujarat and the recent violence in Manipur have several common traits.

Efforts being made to link Manipur with China: Ambedkar

“The common traits between Gujarat and Manipur include state sponsored violence, prolonged violent incidents, ethnic cleansing, heinous crimes against women and defacing,” he added. While blaming Modi for the violence in Manipur, Ambedkar said, “The shop of hatred and communalism and the world’s biggest stockiest of these goods are in Delhi. The person calls himself Pradhan Sevak.”

“I’d like to tell him that he should not try to confirm the name given to him by Sonia Gandhi after 2002 violence. These things have put up a question mark on the federal structure of India,” Ambedkar added. Ambedkar also said that the Manipur issue is an internal issue, but efforts are being made to politicise it and link it with the insurgency and blame China for it.

'BJP slowed down unification process in NE'

“Ninety percent tribes in North East are Christian which was recognized by the Army and civilian administration due to which the process of unification of North East with the rest of India had begun. But, the RSS and the BJP’s policies have derailed the process. This is a warning sign,” Ambedkar added.

Ambedkar also said that due to the violence, the tribals in Maharashtra have started identifying themselves with those in Manipur.