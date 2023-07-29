WATCH: ‘Jawaharlal Nehru Responsible For Violence In Manipur’, Says BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar

Former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru |

BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar has held former Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru responsible for the violence in Manipur. He said that Rahul Gandhi has no knowledge of history and makes false statements. He said that if this discussion comes up in Parliament, Congress will have no place to hide and the public opinion will come up against the Party.

The BJP MP further said that Jawaharlal Nehru brought a law in 1960 due to which Manipur is going through such violence. He also said that Congress Party is running away from a debate in Parliament over the issue. He asked the Opposition to debate first and then the Prime Minister will answer their questions over violence in Manipur

BJP blaming opposition for Manipur violence

Opposition has raised the issue of Manipur in the Parliament aggressively and is also demanding answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue. BJP is trying to defend itself by blaming the opposition for the situation in the state. Earlier, BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani blamed Rahul Gandhi for the situation in the violence-hit state. She said that Rahul Gandhi must answer how he set fire in Manipur.

Delegation of opposition MPs visit Manipur

A delegation of 21 MPs of the 16 opposition parties of INDIA bloc is in Manipur to assess the ground situation in the state. The delegation arrived at Imphal airport today. They will assess the situation in the state and will provide solutions to tackle the situation in the state and give their suggestions to Government and Parliament.

