WATCH: Opposition MPs of INDIA Bloc Reach Manipur, To Assess Ground Situation

The delegation of opposition MPs has arrived at Manipur's Imphal Airport. The delegation consisting of 21 MPs from 16 opposition parties of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) arrived in Imphal on Saturday. The delegation is on a two-day visit of the state and will assess the ground situation in the violence-hit state of Manipur. The state has been reeling under ethnic violence since May 3. The violence has claimed lives of around 160 people and injuries count to more than 600.

The Opposition MPs of INDIA bloc are on a two-day visit and will visit the hill and valley districts. The delegation will talk to the people affected by violence in Manipur. Earlier Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Manipur and talked to the people affected due to violence on June 29-30. Opposition parties blame BJP for the conditions in the state and demand imposition of President's rule in the state.

The delegation is likely to meet Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey. Earlier in the day, the Governor visited relief centres in Churachandpur. She also talked to the people in the relief centres. She said that "people are asking when peace will be restored in the state. I am constantly trying that people from both communities should talk to each other to restore peace. We are talking to them and also to all political parties to help in this process."

RJD MP Manoj Jha said "there is no strategy as of now. We are divided into two groups and our only attempt is to listen to the people of Manipur. They are not being heard. We will visit several relief camps and talk to the people of the state. We will meet the Governor and have discussions."

