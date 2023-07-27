'BJP Can Burn Manipur For Power:' Rahul Gandhi Says Ruling Party Feels 'No Pain' Over Violence In State

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (July 27) came down heavily on the BJP and RSS for Manipur violence and said that the BJP and RSS could do anything for power and were willing to "burn Manipur" to be in "satta" (power). Rahul Gandhi went on to say that ordinary people feel pain whenever there is strife anywhere in the country, however, he said that the people of BJP and RSS were not feeling any pain whatsoever over violence in Manipur.

Rahul further added that people usually get upset whenever a person from any community or group is hurt in India. However, he claimed that RSS and people of BJP don't feel any pain over Manipur issue as "they divide the country and have been doing if from the beginning.

The video of Rahul criticising BJP and RSS over the Manipur violence was shared on Twitter by Congress party's Twitter handle. Watch the video below.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Opposition INDIA delegation to visit Manipur

A team of opposition MPs belonging to I.N.D.I.A is slated to visit Manipur on July 29 and 30 amid their demand for a detailed discussion in Parliament on the situation in the state, which has seen ethnic violence. The visit comes even as the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has accepted the notice given by the opposition parties for no-confidence motion against the government.

The opposition leaders have said that they decided to go for no-confidence motion to seek reply from the government and the Prime Minister on various issues including the situation in Manipur.

Opposition protesting in the Parliament demanding PM's statement over Manipur Issue

Opposition parties have been protesting in Rajya Sabha over their demand for a detailed discussion on Manipur violence and a statement from the Prime Minister. "A team of INDIA alliance MPs will visit Manipur on July 29, 30," an opposition leader said, according to ANI.

(With agency inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)