Jaishankar Reads Speech Amid Non-Stop ‘India India’ Vs ‘Modi Modi’ Sloganeering In Parliament (WATCH)

Massive ruckus in Rajya Sabha |

The ruckus in Rajya Sabha reached new decibel levels today as the opposition as well as MPs from BJP shouted slogans. While the BJP MPs in the Rajya Sabha chant "Modi Modi" slogans following continues disruption by opposition members, opposition MPs who recently had their alliance named as INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) chant "India India slogans". All this happened even as External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar read out his speech in the upper house amid all the din. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till noon following the ruckus in the house.

Watch the video below

Opposition comes in black attire to protest over Manipur issue and demands PM speak on Manipur in the House

Earlier, the opposition MPs of the INDIA alliance on Thursday arrived at the Parliament wearing black clothes as a mark of protest against the Manipur violence. While speaking to ANI, Aam Admi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chaddha said, "Today the MPs of INDIA alliance have decided that to oppose the atrocities on the people of Manipur and the barbarism going on there, we will wear black clothes and go to the Parliament today. This will be a symbolic protest to give a message that we stand with the people of Manipur in this hour of grief."

Congress says "We don not get a chance to speak in Parliament"

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "We do not get a chance to speak in the Parliament. We demanded that PM Modi should come to the Parliament & have a detailed discussion on the Manipur issue. Don't know why the Prime Minister is not speaking. We were forced to bring a no-confidence motion."

"We know that this will not bring down the government, but we have no choice. The Prime Minister of the country should come in front of the country and speak on Manipur," he added. All Members of Parliament from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) on Thursday will wear black clothes to the Parliament to register their protest over the situation in Manipur.

Opposition demands PM give statement on Manipur inside the House

Congress and other opposition parties have been demanding a detailed discussion on the situation in Manipur and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They have resorted to protests and sloganeering in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, forcing adjournments of the two Houses since the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20. The ruckus in Rajya Sabha also led to AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from the House for the remaining part of the Monsoon session of Parliament.

(With Agency Inputs)

