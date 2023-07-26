Parliament Monsoon Session: Congress Submits 'No-Trust' Motion In House Amid Logjam Over Manipur Crisis |

Congress Lok Sabha Deputy leader and North East MP Gaurav Gogoi submitted the no-trust motion against the central government in the Parliament on Wednesday. The notice was submitted to Lok Sabha Secretary General before the said deadline of 10 am in the morning today. BRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao also filed the No Confidence Motion against the Government. His party filed the no confidence motion independently as the KCR led party is not a part of INDIA opposition aliance.

Opposition parties decided to initiate a no-trust or no-confidence motion against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government. The move comes as a response to the ongoing tensions over the situation in Manipur. The opposition demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the Lok Sabha and provide a comprehensive statement on the matter.

Opposition Decided Mutually On Passing No Confidence Motion

Reports citing sources close to the Trinamool Congress revealed that the proposal to move the no-confidence motion was discussed during a meeting of parties belonging to the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Congress, being a major participant in the opposition coalition issued a three-line whip to its MPs, directing their presence in the Lok Sabha on the day of the motion. All party MPs are also set to assemble at the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office for a crucial meeting.

INDIA's Demand for Answers

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took to Twitter to underscore the urgency of the situation in Manipur. He expressed that the continuous violence in the region, spanning 83 days, necessitates the Prime Minister's immediate attention. The opposition seeks a comprehensive statement from the government to address the escalating horror unfolding in Manipur.

Reports suggest that the opposition's strategy to corner the government over the Manipur issue will extend to the Rajya Sabha as well. The opposition parties are determined to extract a statement from the Prime Minister in both Houses of Parliament, followed by a detailed discussion on the matter.

Government's Response and Openness

In response to the mounting pressure, Home Minister Amit Shah assured the opposition that the government is ready for a discussion on the Manipur issue for as long as necessary. Shah emphasized that the government has nothing to hide and is prepared to address the concerns raised by the opposition.

Despite the government's willingness to engage in a debate, opposition members resorted to slogans during a short debate on another bill in the Lok Sabha.

