Gujarat cops stop Congress leader Yashomati Thakur's vehicle twice for checks; was en route Surat to meet Rahul Gandhi

Yashomati Thakur | Twitter

Scores of Congress leaders headed to Surat today, on April 3, to accompany Rahul Gandhi as he files appeal against his conviction. Congress leader from Maharashtra, Advocate Yashomati Thakur was one among those leaders going to Gujarat however she did not have a smooth journey.

Yashomati Thakur was en route to Surat when her cars were stopped by Gujarat Police at least twice; she also shared videos of her interaction with the police.

She claimed while she was on her way to Surat, her vehicles were stopped twice by the Gujarat Police and that they were threatened to be sent to Gandhinagar.

"While leaving for Surat, my car was intercepted by the Gujarat Police. At that time, the police stationed two employees with live streaming cameras in front of Yashomati Thakur and said that the live streaming is happening in Gandhi Nagar, they are watching you there. Our leader is in Gujarat, can't we go to support him," she protested and urged one of the passengers in her car to record the police.

Thakur, who is also an advocate, in another video said that she remained firm on her stand and said, "Do what you have to, we are not afraid." Following this her car was let go but was stopped at another place.

She raised questions over the same and alleged that the same Gujarat Police let the rebelling leaders from MVA cross over when a political crisis was brewing in Maharashtra; however, now are objecting to Congress leaders going to Gujarat.

She tweeted, "It's a serious matter if a person travelling from one state to another within the country is meted such treatment."

She also posted two videos narrating the incident and captioned: "After entering Gujarat, our car was stopped at two places. My icard was checked. It is the Gujarat police who gave red carpet protection to the Shinde group MLAs during the transition to power, who are today interrogating the Congress MLAs and leaders who are going to Gujarat in support of Rahulji. I am not afraid of such police actions. I condemn such police actions. If you want to arrest me, do it, I'm not afraid. Will not be silent. We were told that our conversation was going live to Gandhinagar. You should not go live to Gandhi Nagar but to the Prime Minister's Office. You can't stop me."