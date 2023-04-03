Surat Court extends Rahul Gandhi's bail till April 13, next hearing on May 3

Rahul Gandhi | Twitter

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday got bail from sessions court in Surat in defamation case over his 'Modi Surname' remark made in 2019. His bail was extended till April 13. The next hearing for the case is scheduled for May 3 and the Court has not yet suspended his conviction.

Along with the appeal, two applications have been submitted by Gandhi: the first is a request for Suspension of Sentence, which is essentially a request for regular bail, and the second is a request for Suspension of Conviction.

If the second application is granted, his Lok Sabha membership will be reinstated, provided that the Secretariat of the Lok Sabha issues a notification regarding this matter.

Earlier on Monday, Gandhi reached the sessions court in Surat to challenge his conviction in a defamation case.

Gandhi was accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi, 3 Congress chief minister and other Congress leaders.

Rahul Gandhi has challenged the order of the Surat court that sentenced him to two years in jail for criminal defamation in relation to his "Modi surname" comments in a 2019 case. To show support, several high-profile Congress leaders, such as Priyanka Gandhi, the chief ministers of three Congress-ruled states, and other national and state party leaders, will accompany Rahul to the Surat court.