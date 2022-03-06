Govt official killed, 2 injured in road accident in Beed

One person was killed and two injured after their car veered off the road and rammed into a tree in Beed district in Maharashtra in the early hours of Sunday, a police official said.

The incident took place in Rakshabhuvan Road in Gevrai taluka at around 2 am and the deceased was identified as Nitin Jadhav, a Mandal officer in the district who was returning to the district headquarters with other personnel, he said.

"The driver lost control of the car, which veered off the road and then dashed into a tree. A case has been registered and further probe was underway," the official added.

