Cloud Kitchen of The Week: 1441 Pizzeria in Mumbai is a home to best lip smacking thin-crust pizza

Cloud Kitchen: 1441 Pizzeria

When a pizza slice makes you write, “All of me, love all of you. All your curves, all your edges,” you know you are having the best thinly rolled bread dough crust topped with moreish in-house sauce and a huge range of toppings. If you are a pizza lover who can eat it any time, any place, give 1441 Pizzeria a try.

If you have watched the American sitcom Seinfeld, and Kramer's concept of a pizzeria, you would absolutely like what 1441 has created. This pizzeria is probably one of few places that even lets you create your comfort pizza with a variety of topping options and a few different in-house sauce options. Offering traditional wood-fired pizza, they are different from your mainstream ones. Very thin crust, fresh veggies, juicy meat, delicate sauce and a decent amount of cheese — yes, that's the treat presented in a square box.

To start with, try their spicy jalapeño poppers and Cheese Calzone. The Calzone is a cheesy delight that will leave you wanting more. From the pizzas, you can either make your own or pick from their trending ones or the chef's recommendation.

My pick would be Meat Craver's Pizza loaded with Italian sauce, smoked mozzarella, onion, garlic, chicken tikka, chicken meatball, chicken pepperoni, roasted chicken, chicken salami and spicy sausage. In fact, Krish’s Pizza layered with Mama’s sauce, two types of cheese, garlic, basil, jalapeno, sun-dried tomatoes and caramelised onion is another wonder on the list. If you are one of those who love the overload of cheese and prefer a thick base, then this certainly doesn't make the cut. However, if you are one of those who appreciates a hot box of fresh thin crust pizza on your lap, then you have found a perfect place.

Food-o-meter: 4 stars

USP: Make your comfort pizza just the way you like

Highlights: BBQ Chicken Pizza, Krish's Pizza, Pesto Pasta, Cheese Burst Calzone, Smoky Cheese Dough Balls and Tiramisu

Average Cost: Approx. Rs 400 (per person)

Verdict: The blend of Italy is here

Delivery: Across Mumbai

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 11:39 AM IST