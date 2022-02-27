Cloud Kitchen of The Week: 'The Perfect Place' in Mumbai's Mahim is a one-stop destination for all the meat lovers

Cloud Kitchen: The Perfect Plate

The thing about the traditional kitchen is that no matter how many modern inventions take place in the culinary industry, they still manage to stand the test of time. And that's the thing about our cloud kitchen of the week — The Perfect Plate in Mahim.

Traditional, healthy, fresh and most importantly homely — Chef Sajida Lakdawala’s kitchen is her take on the popular Mohammed Ali Road street food. For those who have craved juicy meat preparations all these months, this might be the place worth a try.

Giving you a variety of ranges to opt from, this place gives... a slice of perfect meat to your plate. However, if you are a vegetarian, your plate has limited yet palatable options. From Russian Kebabs to Croquettes Kebab, Noddle Kebab to Mutton Samosa, Chicken Pockets to Shawarmas, Burgers to Mutton Nihari, Butter Chicken to Mutton Paya — the place offers an extensive collection of 200+ food items.

The idea of serving kebabs, shawarmas, and more might not be a new one but trying to recreate and deliver the Mohammed Ali Road street food experience in the vicinity of your homes is surely welcome. For people who are used to trying the North Indian gravy, the food might take some time to acquire a taste but makes an impact on your tastebuds.

It is not always you want a heavy curry to be served — a notion when talking about Mughal and Middle-East cuisine and this cloud kitchen tries to fill in the space by providing you with ample course options. In all, what certainly needs appreciation is how the chef has tried to incorporate tons of dishes into the menu given the size and diversity of the subcontinent.

Food-o-meter: 3 stars

USP: Lots of options for meat lovers

Highlights: Mutton Nihari, Mutton Paya, Mutton Keema, Chicken Keema, Butter Chicken & Chicken Bhuna

Average Cost: Approx. Rs 300 (per person)

Verdict: A destination for those who crave Mohammed Ali Road street food

Delivery: Across Mumbai

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 10:29 AM IST