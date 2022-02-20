Cloud kitchens of the week: Gorge on delicious pizzas by Oven Story and relish ice-creams, milkshakes by Keventers

Cloud Kitchen: Oven Story Pizza

Oven Story is the perfect place to satiate your pizza cravings with its numerous, delectable offerings. Their soft dough with lip-smacking sauces and toppings will leave you wanting more. Its not often that you get to bite into a pizza that doesn't end up being a fight with the dough. Want thin crust, often it ends up like a toast, too crispy; want a normal crust, then its too chewy where you have to struggle to eat it without dropping the toppings. But, Oven Story pizzas are a different story!

At a time when almost every other pizza outlet is trying to lure the customer with the claims of offering the best pizza in town, Over Story are doing their job silently. Those who know the place, need no introduction, but for those tired with eating pizzas that hardly have any toppings or sauces, then this place is worth a try. The must-try are their Chicken Delight Pizza which had tangy and spicy Peri Peri cheese; Butter Chicken (which also comes with Peri Peri cheese); Chicken Tikka is laden with the Chipotle cheese; Chicken and Meatball with Tandori Cheese.

There's also a cheese burst option to choose from and the pizzas also come in half-size (apart from their regular medium and large ones). Their half pizzas (basically semi-circle pizzas with three pieces) are perfect if you are craving a pizza but not too hungry to finish the whole lot.

USP: Soft dough, lip-smacking sauces

Average Cost: Rs 300+ (for veg pizza, medium); 350+ (for non-veg, medium) excluding taxes

Verdict: A treat for pizza lovers

Delivery: Across Mumbai

Cloud Kitchen: Keventers

Craving for some hot chocolate or ice-cold milkshakes? Give Keventers a try and you won't be disappointed. The 'smooth as butter' creamy milkshakes will make you swoon and their thick hot chocolate is a delight — a perfect drink for a wintery night while cosying up in your fave corner of the house while watching a web series, reading a steamy romance or just listening to your favourite songs.

The best part about the hot chocolate is it had tiny walnut chunks, which adds a bit of a texture to the drink. And, if you still haven't gotten enough of a sugar rush with their shakes and drinks, time to get into their cold storage with different flavours of ice-creams. If you like to experiment, then go for their Roes Falooda Sundae, which combines the goodness of two desserts—falooda and sundae! This vanilla ice-cream sundae is ladden with rose syrup, dry rose petals and strawberry waffle rolls—if you like rose falooda, give this a try.

Sadly, its not for the ones afraid to experiment with their ice-creams. Same goes for Mithai Madness Sundae, which is a treat for lovers of Indian sweets — it includes flavours of kesar elaichi and soan papdi, topped with a chocolate waffle. But, if you prefer plain vanilla (no pun intended!) then they have that too.

Average Cost: Rs 150+ (for plain milkshakes); 189+ (for Sundaes) excluding taxes

Must try: Hot Chocolate, Strawberry Milkshake, Rose Falooda Sundae, Mithai Madness Sundae

Verdict: Perfect place for lovers of shakes

Delivery: Across Mumbai

