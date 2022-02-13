Cloud Kitchen of the week: Get bowled over by Behrouz's sumptuous biryanis

Cloud Kitchen: Behrouz

For a biryani lover, the dish is sacrosanct — it has to be perfectly made to quality to be called a biryani and not end up being an insult to name biryani! Having had my share of disappointments when it comes to biryanis — either the rice is soggy or the meat isn't flavourful enough or cooked well, I didn't have many expectations when I tried Behrouz.

It came high-recommended by friends and colleagues, so I had to give it a try. And oh boy, it left me wanting more. Perfectly cooked long-grain rice with melt-in-the-mouth chicken and mutton in flavourful, spice-induced masalas, Behrouz biryanis didn't disappoint. If you are someone who doesn't like spicy then must-try is their Afghani chicken biryani and for mutton lovers, pick any from their mutton section you won't be disappointed. For lovers of all things spicy, go for Lazeez Bhuna Biryani.

All their biryanis are available in two variants — classic and Hyderabadi, which is on the spicier side. Their Kefta Kebabs will make you go 'mmm' — they are that tasty and juicy. End your meal on a sweet note with their Gulab Jamun, which comes with the biryani box.

USP: Perfectly-cooked meat, right amount of spices

Must try: Lazeez Bhuna, Dum Gosht, Murgh Afghani, Subz-E-Biryani

Average Cost: 359+ taxes per person

Verdict: A treat for non-veg lovers

Delivery: Across Mumbai

