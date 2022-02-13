Restaurant of the week: This Valentine's Day, eat, drink and love yourself at this Khar restaurant

Restaurant: Silly, Khar

When was the last time you thought about love as loving yourself? When was the last time the concept of self-love conquered your heart and mind? Don’t have an answer? Well, we often associate love with some other mortal being and that’s how love has been described to us by books, people and society. But it’s time to change that and love yourself. This Valentine’s Day, Silly in Khar brings a campaign #LoveYourSillySelf that aims to celebrate your and your life.

Located where Hoppipola was, Silly is one of the best restaurants in the locality. This V-Day pen down everything about your past, regrets, burdens that you want to let go of and shred in the machine located at the restaurant. Give yourself, love, life and everything in between a new start! From handcrafted cocktails to exceptional signature dishes, the founder Karan Nohria has especially invested himself in building everything about this restaurant. Donning an international vibe, Silly is a little English, a little European, a little Goan, and much more.

Yes, the place has a vibe of different places at different corners. What makes this dining special is its warm surrounding with music from various genres. Talking about its food and beverage, the menu is thoughtfully curated with an intention to bring amazing dishes to your table. Doesn’t matter whether you are vegetarian or a non-vegetarian, every dish is palatable and satisfies your taste goblets to the fullest.

Moving on to the cocktails, it’s amazing how their mixologist blends some of the most earthy flavours into the liquor to create something that instantly gets your taste buds high! Do you know what also sets this place apart? The mere fact that the restaurants don’t waste a single food, but instead gives away the unused or untouched meals to the underprivileged community staying in the chawls nearby.

Food-o-meter: 4 stars

USP: A perfect place for cosy breakfast, lunch, brunch or dinner

Highlights: Kerala Mutton Pepper Fry, Lemon Butter Garlic Prawns, Honey Chilli Lotus Stem, Stir Fry Water chestnut and Tofu, Biscoff Cheesecake, Faux Tiramisu (with liquor option too)

Drinks: Rosai Cucumas, Too Late To Go OO-Long, Thyme N Ginger and Pineapple and Kiwi Mocktail

Average Cost: 2000+ taxes without alcohol (for two)

Verdict: A place you would want to visit time and again

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 11:44 AM IST