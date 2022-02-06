Restaurant of the week: Dubai-based restaurant, Tresind in BKC is an ode to Indian food

Restaurant: Tresind, BKC

The popular Dubai restaurant has opened its door a few months back in Mumbai and oh boy, it is the 'IT' place when it comes to modern Indian cuisine. Located at BKC Inspire, Tresnind which means 'very India', offers a 14-course meal affair which even your partner wouldn't mind you having.

If truth be told, this is a pleasure you would want to indulge in once in a while guilt-free. This spacious fine dining offers a soothing and relaxed ambiance and sets you in a mood for an unforgettable experience with its aroma pot that literally transports your mind to the land of calmness. To understand the restaurant's philosophy, I would say take everything the Indian states have to offer and mix it with the chef's wildest inventions and the result is a king-size tasting menu of an imaginable culinary treat.

Starting with bite-size dishes, the chef builds up the mood with every dish course to you. Be it their Amritsari soft shell crab, togarashi paniyaram, onion ash paneer paturi or the lamb preparation served in Nihari gravy, every dish introduces you to an authentic taste of Indian local culture. What adds to the lot is a simple homely khichdi mixed with native ingredients of 20 Indian states is a hearty delight.

What also deserves a special mention is their Khandvi sorbet, well no that's not a typo. You read it right. Served as a palate cleanser this Gujarati twist busts your mouth with wholesomeness. The experience that follows Gueridon service with a menu that spells sophistication also has handcrafted cocktails that are executed live on your table. While most fine dines offer you a platable meal, Tresind offers you not just khana but a khazana that connects with your soul.

Food-o-meter: 5 stars

USP: Challenges the culinary techniques and introduces you to the depth, dramatic flavours of Indian cuisine with a modern twist

Highlights: Chat Mille-Feuille, Arvi Allepey Curry, Kosha Mangsho, Macher Jhol, Filter Coffee Cornetto and Textures of Milk

Drinks: Mystery Tea, Smoking Pot and Farmer's Special

Average Cost: 6000+ taxes without alcohol (for two)

Verdict: Around India in 14 plates, a soulful-tasteful experience

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 08:18 AM IST