Govt formation: Sharad Pawar, Sonia Gandhi to meet in Delhi on Sunday

It was, however, not clear whether and when Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will meet the two leaders after the CMP is finalised. A 10-member coordination committee of the Congress and NCP met here on Wednesday to hold preliminary discussions on the CMP.

Sources said Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat and state NCP president Jayant Patil met Thackeray in Mumbai on Thursday morning, as decided in the meeting of the coordination committee.

“They (Thorat and Patil) held preliminary discussion with Thackeray. Now state leaders of the three parties will meet again here on Thursday to prepare the document (CMP) which will be sent for the approval of the respective top leadership of the three parties,” the sources said.