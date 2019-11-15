Govt formation: Sharad Pawar, Sonia Gandhi to meet in Delhi on Sunday

Mumbai: Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar are likely to meet in Delhi on November 17 (Sunday) to discuss possible alliance with the Shiv Sena for forming government in Maharashtra, sources said.
The Congress and NCP would work out a common minimum programme (CMP) with the Sena, which would then be discussed in the meeting between Gandhi and Pawar, sources said on Thursday.
It was, however, not clear whether and when Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will meet the two leaders after the CMP is finalised. A 10-member coordination committee of the Congress and NCP met here on Wednesday to hold preliminary discussions on the CMP.
Sources said Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat and state NCP president Jayant Patil met Thackeray in Mumbai on Thursday morning, as decided in the meeting of the coordination committee.
“They (Thorat and Patil) held preliminary discussion with Thackeray. Now state leaders of the three parties will meet again here on Thursday to prepare the document (CMP) which will be sent for the approval of the respective top leadership of the three parties,” the sources said.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)