Good news! Water level in Mumbai’s seven lakes rises to 99.12%

After facing 20 per cent water cut, Mumbaikars can now breathe a sigh of relief as there is enough water to last till next monsoon. The water levels in seven lakes, which provide water to the city, reached 99.12 percent on Tuesday morning.

According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 14,34,561 million litres of water or 99.12% as recorded on Tuesday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres.

Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 99.05% with 14,33,590 million litres, while in 2018 the water stock was 91.68% with 13,26,910 million litres.