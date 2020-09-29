Good news! Water level in Mumbai’s seven lakes rises to 99.12%

After facing 20 per cent water cut, Mumbaikars can now breathe a sigh of relief as there is enough water to last till next monsoon. The water levels in seven lakes, which provide water to the city, reached 99.12 percent on Tuesday morning.
According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 14,34,561 million litres of water or 99.12% as recorded on Tuesday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres.
Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 99.05% with 14,33,590 million litres, while in 2018 the water stock was 91.68% with 13,26,910 million litres.
At Upper Vaitarna, 99.15% of water stock is available, Modak Sagar has 99.78%, Tansa has 99.22%, Middle Vaitarna 97.11%, Bhatsa 99.77%, Vehar 100% and Tulsi has 99.77% of useful water level.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on August 28 decided to withdraw the cut in water supply in Mumbai city. The BMC had imposed a 20 percent water cut in Mumbai on August 5 after the water supply in the city's reservoirs went down to 34 percent. The cut in water supply was reduced to 10 percent on August 22 in view of the improvement in water levels in lakes.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)